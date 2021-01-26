Aaron Rodgers put his future with the Packers in question following Green Bay’s NFC Championship loss on Sunday.

The veteran quarterback admitted following a gut-wrenching loss to Tom Brady and the Bucs that his future is “uncertain.” The cryptic message couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Packers’ front-office and fans.

So how should the Packers read into Rodgers’ comment regarding his future? Green Bay legend Brett Favre believes it’s much ado about nothing.

The Packers’ great said on Monday during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he believes Rodgers’ comments were solely based in frustration with the NFC Championship loss, and had nothing to do with his actual future with the organization.

“I wouldn’t pay much attention to it,” Favre said on Monday, via Pro Football Talk. “I think frustration, disappointment, hurt, pain, all were in that soundbite. Look, there’s no way the Packers would do anything to jeopardize losing Aaron [Rodgers], unless Aaron just chooses to retire, which I would be shocked. The guy’s playing better now than he’s ever played, and without him, you certainly wouldn’t have been even close to where you were [Sunday]. And I think the same will go for next year, and really the next few years, if he chooses to play. I wouldn’t pay much attention to what he said. I’ve been there. It’s so — I mean, it hurts. It’s painful. The last thing you want to do is think about next year, because you just had a major disappointment, and that’s what you’re hearing in that soundbite.”

Brett Favre’s probably right – Aaron Rodgers’ comments were solely based in frustration.

As of now, it’s highly unlikely he walks away from Green Bay.

But if he did, it would shake up the entire NFL.