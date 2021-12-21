Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he tossed his third touchdown in Sunday’s game. Both quarterbacks now have exactly 442 careers passing touchdowns.

For Rodgers to match one of the greatest gunslingers in NFL history is an incredible feat. Almost no one is more impressed than Favre himself.

The 52-year-old, retired quarterback congratulated Rodgers on reaching the milestone in a tweet on Monday. Favre then followed up his message on social media by lauding the current Packers signal-caller at length in his weekly radio appearance.

“Aaron’s going to shatter every record out there if he continues to play. He’s better now than he’s ever been and shows no signs of slowing down…” Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. “Whether he goes to another team or not, he’s gonna make whoever he plays with so much better. He’s just a prolific playmaker. Probably, the best playmaker that I think we have ever seen.”

"Probably, the best playmaker that I think we have ever seen." Hall of Fame QB @BrettFavre on @AaronRodgers12 tying him for the most touchdown passes in @Packers history. https://t.co/pYR3argBJI 👇WATCH👇 | #Packers | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/qZDaiyGqGB — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) December 20, 2021

Everything that Favre said about Rodgers’ performance on the field rings true in 2021. At 38 years old, the reigning MVP has turned in another unbelievable effort all season-long.

In 13 games this year, Rodgers has thrown for 3,487 yards, 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Those numbers put him among the league leaders and have put him in the MVP conversation once again.

Rodgers might not end up with the award this season, but he’s a lock to pass Favre’s franchise mark in the near future. He needs to throw just one touchdown to etch his name in the Packers record books for good.

Rodgers will have a chance to do that on Christmas Day next Saturday when Green Bay takes on the Cleveland Browns.