Brett Favre Responds To Criticism Of His Deshaun Watson Comments

Brett Favre took a lot of heat for what he said about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson demanding a trade.

The Hall of Fame quarterback was critical of Watson for demanding a trade out of Houston less than a year after he signed a contract extension.

“I’m kind of old school,” Favre said. “You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may. I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. I think it’s a different day and time, and it’ll be interesting to see how the organization handles it.”

Favre, of course, played for multiple NFL teams during his career, even forcing his way out of Green Bay at one point.

The legendary NFL quarterback has since admitted that he was mistaken with his initial Watson comments. Favre responded to the criticism during an interview with Pardon My Take.

“When I made those comments, I also said, ‘I don’t know all the details.’ Honestly, in fairness to Deshaun, or anyone in that situation, it’s probably best that I didn’t make the comments I made,” Favre said this week on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “I made them specifically based on the fact that, again, not knowing the details, which I think obviously is very important, so I’m wrong in respects to making comments without knowing the facts.”

Favre admitted that he can see why Watson is upset.

“If they ask his advice or ask him to be involved in any shape or form, and then ignore him, then I can see where there’s a problem,” Favre said. “Is that enough of a problem to demand a trade? I don’t know.

“I think he’s one of the great young quarterbacks in the league and there’s no reason to think he won’t shatter records and win a championship, if not more than one, whether it be there or somewhere else. My whole deal is if you demand a trade because they didn’t listen to your input when they didn’t ask for it, I don’t wanna say that that’s wrong or right, but again, today’s game, it’s different.”

Watson, meanwhile, is reportedly willing to take drastic measures in order to force his way out of Houston.