Brett Favre Getting Criticized For Comments On Derek Chauvin

On Wednesday, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre shared his thoughts on the Derek Chauvin verdict. For those who don’t know, Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges from the death of George Floyd back in May of 2020.

During the latest episode of the “Bolling With Favre” podcast, the Hall of Famer said that he doesn’t believe Chauvin intentionally killed Floyd.

“I find it hard to believe – and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way – I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd,” Favre said. “That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don’t care what color the person is on the street. You do not … I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel.”

One thing is certain: Favre’s comments aren’t sitting well with people on social media.

“Maybe it’s time to stop asking Brett Favre his opinion on things,” uStadium tweeted. “What do you say?”

Giants beat writer Zack Rosenblatt also made a similar comment on social media, tweeting “I thought we all agreed to stop listening to Brett Favre.”

Last week, Favre received a lot of heat for saying he doesn’t want politics mixed in with sports. He also said that he knows people who stopped watching sports all together because it’s not “about the game anymore.”

Favre will most likely face just as much backlash, if not more, for his latest remarks.