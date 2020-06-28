Brett Favre Has A QB Comparison For Jordan Love

Of all of the QBs taken during the 2020 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers rookie Jordan Love seems the most likely to sit out his entire rookie season. But Packers legend Brett Favre believes that Love’s early career could be comparable to another NFL quarterback.

Speaking to TMZ, Favre proposed that the Packers could give Love some rookie experience by using him the same way as New Orleans Saints utility QB Taysom Hill. He feels that Love has the skills for the team to use him as a halfback, making some halfback passes and show off his running skills.

“I think there’s ways to incorporate it much like Taysom Hill with the Saints,” Favre said. “Use him as a halfback, a halfback pass, but occasionally let him run it just to show that you’ll do that. Something like that.”

It’s an interesting proposition to be sure. There have been a handful of first-round QBs taken in the past decade who started out as gadget players before transitioning into a starting job.

Lamar Jackson and Tim Tebow (sorry to lump those two in together) both started out as change-of-pace players who ran the ball and threw a few passes before getting real time under center.

https://t.co/wRid9vpgWS Draft a first-round QB but have Aaron Rodgers on your roster??? — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 28, 2020

But if Love doesn’t find a way to get onto the field as a rookie, Favre has some advice for him: “Soak it all in and your time will come.”

Do you agree with Brett Favre’s idea for Jordan Love?