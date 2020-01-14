Brett Favre Has Brutally Honest Comment For Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are headed to San Francisco this weekend for the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. Green bay took down Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks to set up a date with Jimmy Garoppolo and company.

Before the games kicks off, Packers stars like Aaron Rodgers have media availabilities to tend to.

On Thursday afternoon, he and former Packers quarterback Brett Favre were guest on Sirius XM’s NFL show. During the interview, Fave made a brutally honest comparison between his and Rodgers’ NFL careers.

Favre has no idea how Rodgers turns over the ball so infrequently.

“How little you turn the ball over, to me, is just baffling,” Favre said to Rodgers.

Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers on @SiriusXMNFL today: "How little you turn the ball over, to me, is just baffling.” — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) January 14, 2020

Rodgers is known for his ability to avoid interceptions. He’s thrown just six interceptions during the past two seasons – combined. Rodgers has only thrown double-digit interceptions in two of his full 12 seasons as a starting quarterback.

Contrast his style with Favre, who was one of the most turnover-friendly quarterbacks to step foot in the NFL. Favre only had one season – in which he played the full year – where he threw fewer than double-digit interceptions.

Rodgers hopes to avoid turnovers when he takes on the 49ers this weekend.