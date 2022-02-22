The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Brett Favre Trending Following Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Brett Favre stands with Aaron Rodgers before a Packers game.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shares a moment with former quarterback Brett Favre during a ceremony for the late Bart Starr at halftime of the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has dominated the headlines for the past year, and that trend will continue until he decides what’s next for his career.

Sooner or later, Rodgers will have to decide where he wants to be for the 2022 season. He could return to the Green Bay Packers, but that’s not a lock at this time.

Rodgers poured gasoline on the fire on Monday night with his post on Instagram. From the outside looking in, it seems like Rodgers was saying farewell to his teammates in Green Bay.

Of course, only Rodgers knows what the future has in store for him. That being said, he’s drawing comparisons to Brett Favre because of his recent actions.

“This is very much reminiscent of Brett Favre,” FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd said. 

“Rodgers’ transformation into Brett Favre is really quite impressive,” Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus tweeted.

“Aaron Rodgers has a lot of Brett Favre in him,” best-selling author Gary Myers said.

Rodgers will appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll find out then if Rodgers will reveal his decision for the 2022 season.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.