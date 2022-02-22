Brett Favre Trending Following Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Aaron Rodgers has dominated the headlines for the past year, and that trend will continue until he decides what’s next for his career.

Sooner or later, Rodgers will have to decide where he wants to be for the 2022 season. He could return to the Green Bay Packers, but that’s not a lock at this time.

Rodgers poured gasoline on the fire on Monday night with his post on Instagram. From the outside looking in, it seems like Rodgers was saying farewell to his teammates in Green Bay.

Of course, only Rodgers knows what the future has in store for him. That being said, he’s drawing comparisons to Brett Favre because of his recent actions.

“This is very much reminiscent of Brett Favre,” FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd said.

"This is very much reminiscent of Brett Favre." — @ColinCowherd reacts to cryptic instagram post from Aaron Rodgers… pic.twitter.com/iLHJndeGma — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 22, 2022

“Rodgers’ transformation into Brett Favre is really quite impressive,” Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus tweeted.

Rodgers' transformation into Brett Favre is really quite impressive. https://t.co/V9PZ10Eti9 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) February 22, 2022

“Aaron Rodgers has a lot of Brett Favre in him,” best-selling author Gary Myers said.

Aaron Rodgers has a lot of Brett Favre in him. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) February 22, 2022

Rodgers will appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll find out then if Rodgers will reveal his decision for the 2022 season.