Brett Favre Was Reportedly Paid More Than $1 Million For Events He Didn’t Attend

NFL legend Brett Favre is tangled up in an alleged welfare fraud scheme in his home state of Mississippi. According to multiple reports, he received $1.1 million for speaking engagements that he did not actually attend.

According to a lengthy report by Mississippi Today‘s Anna Wolfe, Favre sought to bring Florida-based pharmaceutical company Prevacus to the state. The company works on concussion research and treatment, something the former Green Bay Packers quarterback is understandably interested in, after his legendary football career. He looked for help by then-governor Phil Bryant, who turned him to the the Mississippi Department of Human Services. That department would soon be at the center of a giant fraud scheme, entangling Favre in a web of misappropriated state welfare money, per multiple reports.

Favre is not facing charges stemming from the scheme. John Davis, the former Mississippi DHS director, is among six individuals who will be, after an audit called into question the spending of $94 million. “If there was a way to misspend money, it seems DHS leadership or their grantees thought of it and tried it,” said State Auditor Shad White on Monday per the Clarion Ledger.

The payments to Brett Favre’s Favre Enterprises was made by the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit that was granted a contract by the DHS to spend money originally allocated towards welfare programs, via the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) federal program. Per Mississippi Today, by 2016 the state had $47 million intended for welfare programs going unused as it cut down on programs for those in need. Without much oversight, that money began to be reallocated elsewhere by Davis, MCEC leader Nancy New, and others.

Among the projects that New’s organization funded with that money was a new athletics center for Southern Miss, Favre’s alma mater. The $5 million “Wellness Center” was built with a promise of housing programs to “benefit the area’s underserved population.” So far, that has not happened outside of one event in October 2018.

New’s MCEC also funded a new volleyball facility for Southern Miss, at the urging of Favre, whose daughter is a member of the university’s beach and indoor volleyball teams.

Per the Washington Post, , the audit deemed the $1.1 million in charges to Favre were “questioned” costs, as “auditors either saw clear misspending or could not verify the money had been lawfully spent,” per White. The former quarterback is not being charged as a result.

In any event, Favre’s tangential involvement in what has been described as the “largest public embezzlement scheme in Mississippi history” is not a great look at all for the legendary athlete.

[Mississippi Today; Washington Post]