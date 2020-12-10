Brett Favre Net Worth: How Much Did The Former Star NFL QB Make?

For the better part of 30 years Brett Favre has been one of the most iconic characters in all of football. Between his incredible play on the field and some hefty endorsements off of it, he’s accumulated a sizable net worth in the decade since he retired.

Nowadays we see quarterbacks play at a high level into their late-30s and early-40s all the time. But it wasn’t long ago that Brett Favre was considered one of the all-time greats simply for being able to take a snap at that age.

Favre made his first Pro Bowl in 1992 at the age of 23. He made his last Pro Bowl in 2009, at age 40. And during that 18 year span he did not miss a start.

Naturally, playing for such a long time allows a player to accumulate a ton of money through NFL contracts alone. And playing the QB position, that number only grew exponentially for Favre.

Let’s take a look at the NFL ironman and how much he’s worth today:

How did Brett Favre rise to fame?

Brett Favre was drafted No. 33 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1991 NFL Draft after a stellar college career at Southern Miss. But he did not gel with then-head coach Jerry Glanville, and he was traded to the Green Bay Packers after just one season.

Favre would prove the Falcons wrong the following year as he started 13 games for Green Bay and made the Pro Bowl in his first year with the Packers. His first seven years with the Packers were historically good as Favre made five Pro Bowls, led the league in touchdowns, passing yards, completion percentage, and touchdown percentage during that span.

In 1996, Favre led the Packers to a 13-3 record en route to beating the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. He would lead them to a second Super Bowl appearance the following year, but lost to John Elway and the Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII.

But in the nine years that followed, Favre couldn’t get over the hump in the playoffs. He did not make another Super Bowl for the Packers and won just three more postseason games before being traded to the Jets in 2008.

How many times did Brett Favre “retire”?

Few players in any sport have had as long of a retirement saga as Favre. He first publicly commented on retirement way back in 2002, when he admitted to missing home.

Over the next five years Favre would largely dismiss retirement talk. But that ended in March 2008 when he “retired” for the first time.

It didn’t take long for Favre to have second thoughts about hanging up his cleats though. A lengthy dispute with the team followed as the Packers were reluctant to bring Favre back.

Ultimately, the Packers traded Favre to the New York Jets, who he played one year for before retiring again. The Jets released Favre from their roster shortly after, when Favre un-retired once again.

In 2009, Favre joined the Packers’ rival, the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed a renaissance year where he took them to the NFC Championship Game while enjoying a career-low in turnovers.

He retired one more time before joining the Vikings for one last run in 2010, suffering a season-ending injury against the Chicago Bears that effectively ended his NFL career.

Favre’s retirement saga last for so many years that he joked about it himself in a commercial for Super Bowl XLIV.

How much money did Favre make as an NFL player?

In his first few NFL seasons, Favre played on a rookie contract, earning only a few million in the process. But he started making the big bucks in 1994, signing a five-year, $19 million contract that became a $39.5 million contract in 1997.

In 2001, the Packers gave Rodgers a 10-year, $100 million contract that lasted until the end of his tenure with the Jets.

After being released by the Jets in 2008, he signed a pair of one-year deals with the Vikings worth a combined $28 million.

All told, Favre earned well over $140 million during his NFL career.

What records does Brett Favre hold?

Favre played his final game in 2010 and retired as the NFL’s all-time leading passer. Yards, completions, attempts, touchdowns, and interceptions. Name the record and Favre has it – or at least, had it.

Over the past five years, most of Favre’s all-time passing records have been surpassed. Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady have all passed him in their twilight years.

But Favre remains the NFL’s all-time leader in interceptions, and will likely hold that one decades to come. He may hold it forever given the way interceptions are being cut down these days.

As of writing, his 298 regular season starts are still an NFL record. But Tom Brady can break it if he starts the final four games of this season.

However, he has one record that will be almost impossible for any NFL player to match for years to come: Consecutive starts. With 297 starts, the closest contender is at least five years from approaching it.

Though many of his records have since been surpassed, Brett left behind a unique legacy that culminated in Hall of Fame induction in 2016.

What is Brett Favre’s net worth today?

Thanks to his NFL earnings plus endorsements with Nike, Wrangler Jeans, MasterCard, Prilosec and Foot Locker, Favre is still raking in the big bucks. He’s still visible in commercials almost all the time even in retirement.

Brett Favre now has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Though he’s largely returned to home life, Favre emerges every now and then to talk football with the media and give his thoughts on the game today. He’s even spoken to President Donald Trump about the relationship between sports and politics.

Brett Favre managed to bridge the gap between entire generations of football players. While the game has changed, many would argue that he could be a star in any era of the NFL.