NFL Hall Of Famer Has Blunt Message For Brett Favre

Former NFL star quarterback Brett Favre has faced criticism this week – and praise – for his comments on politics in sports.

Favre, who starred for the Green Bay Packers, revealed that he is not a fan of “politics” making their way into sports. While politics have always been a part of the sports world, it’s certainly becoming a more public part of the conversation, at least lately.

“I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch the game,” Favre said on The Andrew Klavan Show. “I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind. I want to watch all the, you know, important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game. And I think the general fan feels the same way.”

Favre believes the two should be separated.

“I think both sides, for the most part, want to see it just remain about the sport, not about politics,” Favre said. “At least, that’s my interpretation. I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch the game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind. I want to watch all the, you know, important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game. And I think the general fan feels the same way.”

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe is among those criticizing Favre for his comments.

“Typical white, conservative male that’s stuck in his own little world that doesn’t give a damn about anything that doesn’t impact him,” Sharpe reportedly said on his FOX Sports 1 show. “You would think Brett Favre, born and raised in Kiln, Mississippi … does any place in America have any more racist history than Mississippi? But Brett Favre is unaware. You see what they’ve done, Skip. If it’s an issue, they’ve made it political. Damn politics — right and wrong. Can you see that Brett Favre? Right, wrong; take politics out of it.”

Sharpe, 52, added: “It isn’t about politics. It’s about right and wrong. And this is what I’m starting to see. He didn’t criticize J.J. Watt when he raised that money for Hurricane Harvey. He didn’t say a damn thing. But see, what we’re starting to see, America, is that if it doesn’t impact white America, white America don’t give a damn about it. … ‘Politics, politics, politics,’ man, stop. Brett Favre, you know you’re full of it. If I’d see him, I’d tell him he’s full of it.”

Sharpe clearly is not alone in feeling this way, though there are also many who are choosing to praise Favre for his opinion.