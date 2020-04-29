Brett Favre Makes Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future With Packers

If there’s anybody who knows what Aaron Rodgers might have been feeling when the Green Bay Packers took a quarterback in the NFL Draft last week, it is Brett Favre.

Fifteen years ago, Favre was the established veteran star in Green Bay when the Packers spent the No. 24 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft on Rodgers. It was a shocking move at the time, and it led to three years of tension between the two quarterbacks before Favre retired and Rodgers took over.

Fast forward to now and Favre and Rodgers have made up. The two spoke recently about Green Bay trading up to take Utah State’s Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the first round last Thursday.

Rodgers has already reached out to Love and it seems like he’ll have a better relationship with his apprentice than Favre did with him. However, Favre thinks his former backup will end his career elsewhere, just like he did.

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show today, Favre made it clear that he doesn’t think Rodgers will be a Packer for life.

Favre continued: "I think that Aaron will finish somewhere else, that's my gut. "Guarantee you it's got he wheels turning in Aaron's mind. If that's the case it means there's a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that was not there." https://t.co/sjrF9Yghyt — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 29, 2020

The full clip of Favre’s answer can be found below.

Rodgers seems locked in in Green Bay for the next two seasons. His contract makes him virtually impossible to trade or release in that time.

However, after that, he and/or the Packers will have a very interesting decision on their hands.