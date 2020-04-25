Brett Favre Reacts To Packers Drafting QB Jordan Love

If anyone knows how Aaron Rodgers feels today, it is his old Green Bay Packers teammate Brett Favre. In a move reminiscent of Rodgers’ 2005 NFL Draft, the Packers selected Jordan Love at the end of the first round last night.

The talented Utah State quarterback has one of the best skill sets and arms in this year’s NFL Draft. However, most expected the Packers to get Rodgers some firepower, after the team went to the NFC Championship a year ago. Love won’t help the team maximize the rest of the Rodgers’ prime.

As luck would have it, Brett Favre discussed this exact scenario a day before the Packers’ draft. There was some thought that Green Bay could target a quarterback, though few expected it to be in the first round.

“Look, no one’s going to replace Aaron unless Aaron chooses to be replaced,” the Packers legend told TMZ Sports in an interview this week. “There’s no worry for him that he’s going to be ousted. He’s too good of a player.”

Rodgers and Favre shared a rocky relationship when the former came into the league. In recent years, they’ve grown much closer, and Favre says they discussed this exact situation recently.

From TMZ’s transcription:

“It’s funny because Aaron and I were talking about it last year, how he gets how I was when he came in. Because now he’s at that age that I was when he came in, and so it’s getting about time that you start looking at drafting a guy or picking someone up in free agency.”