Brett Favre Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Not Showing Up

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t shown up to camp for the Green Bay Packers, but Brett Favre doesn’t believe fans should be pressing the panic button just yet.

During the latest episode of his podcast, “Bolling with Favre,” the Hall of Famer said that he’s not surprised by Rodgers’ holdout. In fact, he doesn’t think it’s as big of a deal as people are making it out to be.

“No one should be surprised,” Favre said, via the New York Post. “In the big picture, I don’t know what’s gonna happen. … It’s not the first time someone’s missed a minicamp or an OTA or a mandatory participation, whatever that may be. But you shouldn’t be surprised.”

Favre’s stance on Rodgers’ holdout seems to be the right one. There’s no reason for fans to really panic until he starts skipping practices during training camp.

The real question for Favre is whether or not this situation is fixable. If not, he’s not so sure we’ll ever see Rodgers in a Packers uniform again.

“Knowing Aaron, and I think I know him fairly well, if he has a grudge, whether it be against the organization or a player or an arch rival, family, friends, he ain’t budging,” Favre said back in May. “I don’t see him coming back if this is not resolved, whatever the issue is. Even if it’s resolved but he feels like they have one up on him, he ain’t going to play. Knowing Aaron, he would sit.”

Rodgers’ absence in Green Bay has opened the door for Jordan Love to get more live reps. He’ll need every single one if he’s going to be the starter for Week 1.

The Packers selected Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the thought that he’d eventually replace Rodgers. Well, the future might come a bit sooner than they expected.

It’ll be very interesting to see how this situation plays out for Rodgers and the Packers.