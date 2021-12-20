Brett Favre Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Tying His TD Record

Yesterday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens was a special one for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Not only did he lead the team to a win and a third-straight NFC North title, Rodgers made history too.

With his three touchdown passes against the Ravens, Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in team history with 442. It was a special moment, and one that Favre himself was happy to share in.

Taking to Twitter last night, Favre congratulated Rodgers for his accomplishment, sending a heartfelt message to his successor in “Titletown.”

“Good work @AaronRodgers12, keep it going,” Favre wrote. He added a thumbs up and flex emoji for some extra emphasis.

The Green Bay Packers have enjoyed nearly 30 years of high-level play at the quarterback position thanks to Favre and Rodgers.

From 1992 through 2007, Favre won three MVPs and made nine of his 11 Pro Bowls while winning a Super Bowl with the Packers. Upon his departure in 2008, Rodgers picked up the mantle and picked up right where Favre left off.

Rodgers is also a three-time NFL MVP, nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion in Green Bay. But this may be the year that Rodgers passes Favre in at least one of those categories.

Unfortunately, there’s also the chance that Rodgers’ career in Green Bay ends very similarly to Favre’s. But for now, Rodgers has some more history with the Packers to make.