Brett Favre Reacts To Idea Of Aaron Rodgers Playing For The Bears

Earlier this offseason, everyone from NFL analysts to average fans expected the Green Bay Packers to draft a wide receiver in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Instead, the Packers traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love. It was a move that shocked the football world and had fans wondering about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team.

Over the past few months, NFL analysts have speculated about potential destination for Rodgers if he leaves Green Bay. One former Packers star said he’d love to see Rodgers player for the Chicago Bears.

Brett Favre was asked about Rodgers playing for the Bears in the future. He thinks Bears fans would welcome the longtime Packers quarterback with open arms.

“I would love to see that. Just from the standpoint that we have killed the Bears collectively. I mean Bear fans would probably be like ‘I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I am so glad Aaron Rodgers is on our team.'”

He’s not wrong.

Quarterback play has been a major question mark for the Bears over the past few seasons. After trading up to draft Mitchell Trubisky in 2017, Chicago hasn’t found postseason success.

Favre took his talents away from the Packers late in his career. It looks like he wants to see Rodgers do the same thing – and play within the same division.

Will Rodgers be in Green Bay for the rest of his career?