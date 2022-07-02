Brett Favre Reveals Expectations For Davante Adams Without Aaron Rodgers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Raiders bolstered their receiving corps in a major way this year, acquiring All-Pro wideout Davante Adams from the Packers.

Earlier this week, Packers legend Brett Favre shared his thoughts on Adams' departure from Green Bay.

Favre believes there could be a drop-off in production since Adams is no longer catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.

"It's just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers," Favre said. "I'd be shocked if he had the same year he had the previous year. It's not to say he can't do it, but I would be shocked."

Part of the reason Favre isn't confident in Adams putting up the same numbers in 2022 is because his new quarterback, Derek Carr, is not on the same level as Rodgers.

"I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he's not in Aaron's league yet. May never be. And, that's no disrespect."

As for the Packers, Favre said it's nearly impossible to replace a player like Adams.

"It's hard to replace a great player like Davante Adams. It's hard to replace Aaron Rodgers. You don't replace those players. You plug someone in and hope the others pick up the slack until that person finds their way."

Only time will tell which side won this breakup.