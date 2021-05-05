Brett Favre Reveals His Preference For Aaron Rodgers

Once upon a time, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers were rivals with the Green Bay Packers. Now, the two have a relatively solid relationship.

Favre’s career in Green Bay did not end on a high note, and now more than a decade later, his replacement Rodgers finds himself at odds with the organization. All indications as of now tell us the three-time MVP does not want to return to the Packers under any circumstances.

During an appearance on ESPN Radio today in Wisconsin, Favre was asked about how he’d like to see things play out between his former team and former backup. Admittedly, a part of Favre would love to see the two sides reconcile against all odds.

“I’d like to see him win a Super Bowl in Green Bay. Another one,” Favre said, via FOX6’s Lily Zhao.

However, while Favre may be holding out hope for a happy ending, he’s also a realist. The Hall of Fame quarterback recently said he doesn’t think Rodgers will back off his hardball stance against the Packers.

“Knowing Aaron — and I think I know him fairly well — if he has a grudge, whether it be against the organization or a player or an arch rival, family, friends, he ain’t budging,” Favre said on his “Bolling with Favre” podcast this week. “I don’t see him coming back if this is not resolved, whatever the issue is.

“Even if it’s resolved but he feels like they have one up on him, he ain’t going to play. Knowing Aaron, he would sit.”