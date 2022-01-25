Brett Favre Shares His ‘Gut Feeling’ With Aaron Rodgers

Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre isn’t confident that Aaron Rodgers will be back in Green Bay for the 2022 season.

Rodgers’ future with the Packers is up in the air once again as he’s yet to make a decision about where he will play next season. He also may opt to retire if he’s not comfortable playing anymore.

Favre made an appearance on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile on Tuesday with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian and thinks this was it for Rodgers.

“I think we may have seen the last of Aaron in Green Bay,” Favre said. “I don’t know that for certain. It’s just a gut feeling. He may try his hand somewhere else now.”

Rodgers finished this season with over 4,000 yards for the fourth straight year while also throwing 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

The Packers had one of their best chances to return to the Super Bowl with Rodgers at the helm, but they fell to the 49ers on Saturday, 13-10. Rodgers finished with only 225 yards through the air with no touchdowns or interceptions.

If Rodgers isn’t back next season, Jordan Love would be in line to succeed him as the starter.