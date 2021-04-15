NFL legend Brett Favre was asked this week what he thought about football players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. Let’s just say he’s not a fan.

Kneeling during the playing of the national anthem continues to be a hotly-contest topic. It all began when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee in the 2016 preseason games.

Thousands of players across all sports have taken part in the protest against police brutality and oppression ever since. The demonstrations have sparked mixed reviews from fans, analysts and former and current players.

Favre doesn’t believe the kneeling protest has brought about the intended results, and has instead “created more turmoil than good.” He admitted as much in a new interview on The Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan Show.

“I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game,” Favre said during the interview, via Bleacher Report. “I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind. I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way. I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore; it’s not about the game anymore.’ And I tend to agree.”

Favre went on to say he feels the protesting during the playing of the national anthem isn’t a proper way to become united as a country.

Instead, the former Packers quarterback would like to see players return to standing during the national anthem to display unity.

“It’s really a shame that we’ve come to this,” Favre continued. “Something has to unify us, and I felt like the flag, standing patriotically—because Blacks and whites and Hispanics have fought for this country and died for this country. It’s too bad.”

Favre’s latest comments aren’t being met well by fans and analysts. The kneeling protest continues to be a hotly-contested topic.