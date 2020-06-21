Brett Favre Shares His Thoughts On QB Colin Kaepernick

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has weighed in on Colin Kaepernick and his status within the NFL.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, when he began kneeling for the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has remained interested in an NFL comeback. The chances of a return might be growing as of late.

TMZ Sports recently spoke with Favre about Kaepernick. The legendary NFL quarterback had major praise for the dual-threat QB.

“It’s not easy for a guy his age — black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre told TMZ.

Favre added that Kaepernick is an American hero, similar to Pat Tillman. The former Arizona Cardinals defensive back left the NFL to serve his country and died in Afghanistan.

“I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar,” Favre said. “And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

Kaepernick, 32, has been linked to a couple of different NFL franchises heading into the 2020 regular season.

It remains to be seen if one team will be willing to sign him.