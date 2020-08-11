Brett Favre Shares Honest Opinion On Players Kneeling For Anthem

One of the biggest topics in the NFL has been whether or not players will kneel during the national anthem. Drew Brees, Mike Ditka, Baker Mayfield and several other former and current players have chimed in on this topic.

The latest prominent figure to share their thoughts on this topic is Brett Favre. In an interview with USA Today, the Green Bay Packers legend opened up about what is right and wrong when it comes to the national anthem.

“There’s no right answer,” Favre told USA Today. “Other than, the right answer is that we all get along. It seems like the more people try the more damage is done.”

Favre also touched on the topic of racial inequality in America. Unlike his comments on the anthem, this remark will not spark any debate.

From USA Today:

“I don’t know what it’s like to be Black. It’s not for me to say what’s right and what’s wrong. I do know we should all be treated equal. If you can’t do that, you shouldn’t be in America.”

The reality is a lot of NFL players will be kneeling for the national anthem this fall. In fact, numerous players have already said they have no intentions of standing during the anthem this year.

When public figures talk about the national anthem, it usually results in an argument. Favre tried to play it safe with his comments, but he also stayed true to himself.

Sometimes, there is no answer that’ll be 100 percent correct.