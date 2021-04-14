Brett Favre Sums Up His Mindset On Politics In Sports

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has never been one to shelter his true feelings on a subject, regardless if he’s discussing politics or sports.

During a recent interview on ‘The Andrew Klavan Show,’ Favre was asked about the idea of politics mixing with sports. He made it very clear that he believes the two should be separated.

“I think both sides, for the most part, want to see it just remain about the sport, not about politics,” Favre said. “At least, that’s my interpretation. I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch the game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind. I want to watch all the, you know, important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game. And I think the general fan feels the same way.”

Favre also mentioned that sports have always been able to unify Americans, but he’s unsure if that can happen moving forward.

“There’s always been differences. There’s always been issues within the world, within the country, within our states. But again, something has to unify us. And I felt like the flag, standing patriotically — because Blacks and Whites and Hispanics have fought for this country and died for this country. It’s too bad.”

Favre said that he knows people who have stopped watching sports because they believe it’s “no longer about the game.”

The former Super Bowl champion is still involved in the sports world, but he certainly sounds frustrated with the current state of it.