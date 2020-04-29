The most shocking pick of the 2020 NFL Draft took place during the first round, when Green Bay traded up to take former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. It’s a move that has sparked questions about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the franchise.

When the Packers selected Rodgers in the 2005 NFL Draft, they already had Brett Favre under center. Now, the roles are reversed as Rodgers is now the older quarterback that has to worry about getting pushed out the door.

On Wednesday, Favre appeared on the Rich Eisen Show to discuss his former team’s first-round pick and how it may affect Rodgers. It turns out the two Packers legends previously talked about the move. Favre used one word to sum up Rodgers’ reaction to the pick.

“I’m not going to talk about all that we talked,” Favre said on the Rich Eisen Show. “He was, let’s just say ‘surprised’ they went that direction.”

Favre also said that he believes Rodgers will finish his career somewhere else.

This might seem like an overreaction, but he’s also speaking from experience. Once his time ended with the Packers, the Hall of Famer spent time with the Jets and Vikings before finally retiring.

It’s tough to envision Rodgers in another uniform. He’s spent the past 15 years with Green Bay and can still play at a high level.

Will history repeat itself in Green Bay, or will Love and Rodgers find a way to make this work?