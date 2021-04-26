Packers Send Clear Message About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

After the Green Bay Packers stumbled out of the playoffs short of a Super Bowl appearance yet again last season, speculation about Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the franchise started anew. The 37-year-old quarterback has yet to get assurances that he’ll be the starter for the organization after 2021 and started to make fans antsy with his comments following the team’s premature postseason exit.

However, on Monday afternoon, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made his most definitive commitment to Rodgers yet.

During a pre-draft press conference, Green Bay’s GM was questioned about how things were progressing in the negotiations about Rodgers’ long-term future with the organization. Gutekunst confirmed that the Packers are “working through” the details of the 2020 MVP’s contract before stating that Rodgers is the team’s quarterback “for the foreseeable future.”

“Aaron’s our guy. He’s going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future (and) excited for the next couple of years,” the Packers GM said, per ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers is currently under contract with the Packers through the 2023 season, but will have a chance to opt out of his deal after the 2021 campaign. After Green Bay drafted Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020, many wondered if Rodgers and the organization would decide to go their separate ways.

However, Rodgers returned last fall on a mission. He led the league in completion percentage (70.9) and passing touchdowns (48), while throwing for 4,299 yards. He rightfully won his third MVP award and proved, that at 37, he’s still the one of the best field generals in the league.

Gutekunst’s comments are one thing, but the Packers will have to make a commitment to upgrading the team’s roster at this week’s NFL Draft if they hope to retain Rodgers for the “foreseeable future.”