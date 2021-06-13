Broncos Running Back Shares Prediction For Aaron Rodgers

There has been a lot of speculation that the Denver Broncos are going to eventually trade for Aaron Rodgers. Denver running back Melvin Gordon isn’t so sure.

During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football last week, Gordon threw some cold water on Broncos fans who are hoping the franchise can swing a deal for the disgruntled three-time MVP.

“As far as Aaron Rodgers, I honestly think he’s going to stay with Green Bay,” Gordon said via NFL.com. “…I think he’s gonna stay there, man. You can’t really see him in any other color. But who would be upset with having Aaron Rodgers? But we don’t have him, so we got to roll with Teddy [Bridgewater], we got to roll with Drew [Lock], so whoever’s our guy is our guy.”

Lock, the Broncos’ 2019 second-round draft pick, and Bridgewater, acquired in an offseason trade, are currently competing for the starting job in Denver.

While Gordon doesn’t think the Broncos will acquire Rodgers, his teammate Kareem Jackson is bullish on them trading for Deshaun Watson. Jackson, who played with Watson in Houston, said recently that the three-time Pro Bowler wants to play in Denver.

“I have a great relationship with Deshaun,” Jackson said. “I’ve been talking to him the past couple of weeks man and like all he’s been telling me is like, ‘look, Jack just tell them that’s where I want to be.’”

While Gordon and Jackson have clear-cut opinions, other Broncos players are less vocal about the quarterback situation. Wide receiver Tim Patrick downplayed it last week, and defensive end Dre’Mont Jones straight-up said recently he doesn’t care who is taking snaps for his team.

[ Mile High Huddle ]