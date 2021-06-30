Over the past few months, Green Bay Packers fans have been subject to trade rumors regarding the team’s best player: quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The reigning NFL MVP reportedly doesn’t want to play for the Packers again. However, Green Bay has made it clear that Rodgers isn’t going anywhere – at least not yet.

One of teams most-mentioned as a possible landing spot for Rodgers – if he’s traded – is the Denver Broncos. Several Broncos players have been asked about the team potentially trading for the star quarterback.

Earlier this week, star safety Justin Simmons sat down with Bleacher Report for an “Ask Me Anything” segment. During his time on the show, a fan asked Simmons about Rodgers.

Here’s what he had to say:

Yea, that’s obviously the elephant in the room. Every Broncos player has been asked. I always say that obviously AR is AR. He’s a HOF type of QB. You know what he’s gonna bring to any team he goes to. I never like focusing on the what ifs. If it happens, it happens. But I don’t like playing on the what ifs. Right now, Drew Lock and Teddy are our guys going into the season. I want to make sure that they know I’m rolling with them, and I got their back. I’m confident in what they can do for our team.

Denver boasts one of the most stacked offenses in terms of weapons for the quarterback. Wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler are among the best trios in the league.

Add in young tight end Noah Fant and running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams and a quarterback would be lucky to play with them.