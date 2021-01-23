Bruce Arians Names “Biggest Challenge” In Stopping Aaron Rodgers

In just over 24 hours, the Green Bay Packers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC title game.

The game pits two elite quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady against each other. Rodgers is the likely MVP this season after torching opposing defenses all year long.

On Saturday morning, NFL Network’s James Palmer named the biggest challenge when facing Rodgers, according to Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. “I’m talking about this Buccaneers defense and the way they have to defend the play action pass that Aaron Rodgers operates,” Palmer said this morning.

“Bruce Arians told me that is their biggest challenge in this game. He said there’s nobody that manipulates teams with their eyes better than Aaron Rodgers. He said Patrick Mahomes may do it, but Rodgers invented it.”

Aaron Rodgers has 21 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in play action. Those 21 TDs are the most out of play action for any QB in the last 5 years! So how do you stop him? My report on @nflnetwork on @gmfb Weekend pic.twitter.com/Z8izzjGjqL — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 23, 2021

These two teams faced off earlier this season in what resulted in a blowout win for the Buccaneers. Aaron Rodgers has his worst game of the season, throwing two interceptions in a 38-10 loss.

Green Bay opened up a 10-0 lead, but several turnovers and a poor offensive showing led Tampa bay to score the final 38 points of the game.

Of course, these two teams have changed drastically since that meeting in Week 6.

Green Bay enters Sunday’s game as a 3.5-point favorite over Tampa Bay. Can the Buccaneers pull off the upset and represent the NFC in the Super Bowl?