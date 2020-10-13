Bruce Arians Reveals His Mindset When Facing Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers once again look like one of the elite teams in the NFL, and the resurgence of Aaron Rodgers is a major reason why.

Watching Rodgers play this season, it is tough to imagine there was serious debate over the last couple of years about whether he was “washed” or not. Through four games, Rodgers has thrown for 1,214 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions.

This weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be tasked with trying to slow down Rodgers and the 4-0 Packers. It won’t be easy, but Bucs head coach Bruce Arians isn’t back down from the challenge.

“You have to get after him. You can’t play scared,” Arians said this afternoon about Rodgers.

Easier said than done of course, though the Bucs do rank fourth in the NFL in sacks with 17 and have a number of guys who can make life difficult for Rodgers in the pocket.

When Tampa Bay has the ball on offense, Arians has to hope his own legendary quarterback, Tom Brady, can keep pace with Rodgers’ output. Brady has shown flashes of his usual brilliance this season, but he’s also had some frustrating moments as well.

The Packers and Bucs will play at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.