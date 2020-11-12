Calvin Johnson Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Would Say During Games

When Calvin Johnson retired from the game of football after the 2015 NFL season, everyone knew he would be a Hall of Famer.

In nine NFL seasons, Johnson racked up at least 1,000 yards in seven of them. He came just 16 yards short of a 1,000-yard season in 2009, which would have made him 8-for-9.

Even during his career, fans knew he would be in Canton one day. His opponents feared him and at least one actively recruited him to play for their team.

Who might that be? Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, of course. According to Johnson, Rodgers actively recruited him to play for the Packers instead of division-rival Detroit.

“Whenever we played Green Bay, whenever Aaron Rodgers was over on our sideline, he would say, ‘Hey man, you need to come on over here,'” Johnson recalled. “I said, ‘Hey, I wish I could.'”

It’s no surprise Rodgers tried to get Johnson to play for the Packers.

With respect to the wide receivers Rodgers has played with over his career, none of them are in the same ballpark as Megatron. Few receivers are, of course.

Davante Adams is likely the best wide receiver Rodgers has played with during the course of his Packers tenure. However, he and Calvin Johnson could have formed the greatest quarterback-wide receiver combo in NFL history.