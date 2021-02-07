2 Teams Are Viewed As The Favorites For Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is reportedly expected to be the next big-name quarterback to be traded.

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly pursuing trades for Wentz, according to a report from ESPN. A trade is reportedly expected to happen soon, per ESPN.

A blockbuster Carson Wentz trade could reportedly happen as soon as this upcoming week:

The most pertinent questions now become where, when and for what. But it could happen as early as this week, per league sources, even as the Eagles continue to insist to other teams that they would be happy to bring Wentz back to Philadelphia. The Eagles are said to be looking for, in the words of one well-placed source, “a Matthew Stafford package,” in return for Wentz. The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams last weekend for a third-round pick this year, two future first-round picks and quarterback Jared Goff, the player selected directly in front of Wentz as the top two picks in the 2016 NFL draft.

Two teams appear to be standing out as favorites right now:

Chicago Bears

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have been mentioned from the start as a logical destination for Wentz. Philip Rivers has retired and Indianapolis is a team ready to win now. Plus, Wentz is already familiar with the coaching staff.

ESPN has confirmed that the Bears and the Colts are among the teams who have reached out about Wentz, though there could be more suitors.

Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz in the coming days, with the Bears and Colts being two of the teams most interested, per @AdamSchefter & @mortreport Wentz' PFF Grade/rank since '18:

2018 – 79.4 (14th)

2019 – 76.5 (14th)

2020 – 65.0 (31st) pic.twitter.com/yBQrfvaGqp — PFF (@PFF) February 6, 2021

Stay tuned.