The NFL Draft is a night to focus on the best college football prospects becoming pros. Well, not this year. Tonight, all eyes are on the Green Bay Packers and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The veteran quarterback has reportedly told the Packers he isn’t going to return to the team and would like to be traded, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. So how does such news play into tonight’s NFL Draft?

Well, if Rodgers is true to his word, Green Bay would be wise to trade him ahead of tonight’s first round to start an immediate rebuild. If the Packers wait too long, Rodgers’ value could diminish.

Regardless of what happens this evening or over the next few days, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson is hearing there’s two teams in the mix for Rodgers: the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Take this for what it’s worth.

Aaron Rodgers will end up in San Francisco is what I’m being told from my sources, heard rumblings of the Steelers as well, let’s see how everything plays out — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 29, 2021

The 49ers are an obvious favorite to land Aaron Rodgers, but it may be too good to be true. San Francisco is low on future draft assets after it acquired the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. Instead, the Niners would have to give up current players, in addition to the No. 3 pick.

The Rodgers-to-Steelers rumors appear to be a bit far-fetched. Pittsburgh already has a veteran quarterback on its hands. And the Steelers aren’t exactly in a position to contend for a Super Bowl, Rodgers or no Rodgers.

The Rodgers trade rumors are picking up steam, but it’s still difficult to fathom the Packers would actually part ways with last season’s MVP.