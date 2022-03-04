Charles Barkley Has Blunt Comparison For Aaron Rodgers

It looks like you can count Charles Barkley among the many people who are fed up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Appearing on Waddle and Silvy this week, Barkley had a pretty blunt comparison for how Rodgers behaves these days. He feels that Rodgers has become “the pretty girl that you gotta tell her she’s pretty every day.”

“He’s that girl, “Oh, I don’t look good today?’” Barkley said. “I told you five days in a row you look good. I gotta tell you every day apparently.”

A recent poll found that Rodgers is “the most despised person in the NFL” these days. Per Sports Illustrated he generated the most negative tweets of any player this season.

It’s pretty clear that Charles Barkley would be a part of both contingents.

Someone come get Charles Barkley 😂 pic.twitter.com/KTQrwTqWLd — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2022

Aaron Rodgers’ newly found unpopularity probably stems mostly from a combination of his anti-vaxx stance, his ramblings about “woke mobs” out to get him and some other times where he’s complained too much.

The fact that Rodgers is coming off yet another futile playoff run that didn’t take the Packers to the Super Bowl might have Packers fans themselves frustrated with Rodgers.

By the looks of things, Rodgers isn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet. He’s coming off back-to-back MVP wins and is playing some of the best football of his career.

But it seems likely that Rodgers won’t be as popular among fans when his career ends as it was a decade ago.