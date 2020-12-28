Charles Woodson Names His Super Bowl Favorite After Week 16

Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season is almost in the books but only seven of the 14 playoff spots have been clinched while 11 other teams remain in the hunt.

But former NFL cornerback and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson is ready to name his Super Bowl favorite. Taking to Twitter late last night, Woodson declared that the Green Bay Packers “are looking like Super Bowl favorites” to him.

The sports books don’t necessarily agree with Woodson’s assessment, though. As of this morning, the 14-1 Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites at +175, while Green Bay is a fairly distant second at +500, per OddsShark.

That said, the Packers definitely look like the favorites to win the NFC crown. They’re poised to be the top seed in the NFC this year, meaning the road to Super Bowl LV will likely come through Lambeau Field.

The Packers have not been to a Super Bowl since Woodson helped bring them there in 2010. They won Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but have been thwarted in the playoffs ever since.

Much like the 2010 Packers, the 2020 Packers have won thing that the last nine teams have lacked: A top 10 defense. Green Bay’s defense currently ranks seventh in yards allowed, their best ranking since the 2010 team.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that the Packers also boast the No. 1 scoring offense and No. 3 yardage offense to boot.

