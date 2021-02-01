Charles Woodson Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Postgame Comments

Like everybody else, Charles Woodson heard Aaron Rodgers’ postgame comments following the Packers’ loss in the NFC Championship Game.

Woodson knows Rodgers better than most, having played with him for several seasons in Green Bay. Together, the two won the Super Bowl a decade ago.

While Rodgers’ quotes about his uncertain future raised eyebrows, Woodson isn’t putting much stock in them indicating his time in Green Bay is coming to an end. The future Hall of Famer addressed Rodgers’ situation on “The Rich Eisen Show” this afternoon.

In Woodson’s opinion, Rodgers’ frustration was fueled by two factors.

“I think there’s two things at play. I think there’s the emotion of the game, coming off an NFC Championship Game, the game before the Super Bowl,” Woodson said. “You feel good, you’re loose, you feel like you’re going to win it, and then all of a sudden it ends the way it did. Emotions are running high and he’s obviously pissed off about the outcome. “And then I think, of course his mind is swirling around the fact that they did take a quarterback in the first round. He’s 35, 36 (actually 37) years old. At the end of your career, no matter who you are, you do start thinking about the end. Whether you’re playing for the same team and retire or you’re released or traded to another team. Those are realistic things that are going through his mind.”

Woodson went on to say he thinks Rodgers will definitely be back in Green Bay, at least for the 2021 season.

What did @CharlesWoodson think of the comments made by his former teammate, @AaronRodgers12, in the aftermath of #GoPackGo NFC Championship game loss? pic.twitter.com/p1gVfzMrDW — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 1, 2021

This morning, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said there is no way the franchise will trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Green Bay CEO Mark Murphy essentially said the same thing last week.

Rodgers might be thinking about an eventual exit from Green Bay, but it doesn’t seem like it will happen soon.