The Green Bay Packers are hoping Aaron Rodgers returns in 2022, but one analyst believes he’s likely to be on the move.

Former quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms said the people he talks to think Rodgers will leave the Packers this offseason. So, where will he land? Well, if he was forced to bet money on Rodgers’ next team, Simms is betting on the Denver Broncos.

“I think the Denver Broncos would be the place in the AFC if you made me put money down,” he continued. “So that would be the No. 1 team I would throw out there if you made me best money.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news. There are plenty of fans who have heard the rumors linking Rodgers to the Broncos. At least one fan isn’t buying it.

“Everyone is saying he’s going to Denver, which means he’s not,” one fan said.

Another fan doesn’t think Rodgers will be leaving the Packers at all.

“He’s not leaving guys 😂😂 you all are insane,” the fan said.

Simms isn’t just speculating aimlessly. He said he’s spoken to several people “in the know” who believe Rodgers will leave Green Bay this offseason.

“People that I know that are in the know seem to think he’s going to leave Green Bay,” he said.

Where will Rodgers play next season?