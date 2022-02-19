The Green Bay Packers are hoping star quarterback Aaron Rodgers comes back for the 2022 NFL season.

However, one NFL analyst thinks he’s on the move. Former quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms said the people he talks to think Rodgers will leave the Packers this offseason.

Simms doesn’t think the Packers will trade Rodgers within the NFC. Teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had been rumored for the back-to-back MVP.

“People that I know that are in the know seem to think he’s going to leave Green Bay,” he said. “So, that’s where I’m leaning there. I don’t think there’s any way he gets traded within the NFC. Matt LaFleur’s not going to want to trade Aaron Rodgers to San Francisco and watch his buddy Kyle Shanahan go to the Super Bowl with him and then everybody go, ‘why can he get there with him and you can’t?’ So I don’t see that happening. I don’t see Tampa happening for the same reason.”

So, where will he land? Well, if he was forced to bet money on Rodgers’ next team, Simms is betting on the Denver Broncos.

“I think the Denver Broncos would be the place in the AFC if you made me put money down,” he continued. “So that would be the No. 1 team I would throw out there if you made me best money.”

Will Rodgers leave Green Bay?