Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

If you had to use one word to describe Aaron Rodgers right now, what word would you pick?

Right now, FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd would go with “bailer.”

The prominent sports radio host weighed in today on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ blowout of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Tom Brady and the Bucs dominated Rodgers and the Packers, 38-10, at Raymond James Stadium.

Cowherd isn’t impressed by what he’s seen from Rodgers when things get tough.

“When the going gets tough, Rodgers bails,” Cowherd said on Monday. “This is now Green Bay’s identity. When you punch them back, they fold.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, doesn’t seem too concerned with the loss.

“You don’t ever want to lose like this,” Rodgers said postgame. “I felt like we needed a little bit of a wake-up call at some point this season because things have been so good and there’s been so much talk maybe outside the building about the ease with which we’re moving the ball on offense and scoring. I think we needed kind of a kick in the ass a little bit.

“There’s a little bit of wake-up to stop feeling ourselves so much and get back to the things that got us to this position. I think this would be, unfortunately but fortunately, something we can really grow from.”

The Packers, 4-1 on the season, will look to get back in the win column on Sunday against the Houston Texans.