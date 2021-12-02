Colin Cowherd Says 1 Word Comes To Mind With Aaron Rodgers

On today, his 38th birthday, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is still one of the NFL’s best performers at the quarterback position.

There are a lot of different words you can use to describe Rodgers on and off the field, but FS1’s Colin Cowherd settled on one for his segment today: special.

“When I think of Aaron Rodgers, I don’t think successful. I don’t think talented. I don’t even think very good. I think special,” Cowherd said on “The Herd.”

“Special is a different word than very good. Special’s different than excellent. Special is different than successful. Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins are successful. Dak Prescott and Derek Carr are very good. Joe Burrow is talented. Special is different.”

Cowherd went on to define special as someone who “can do things that other people can’t do.” According to him, Rodgers is one of eight quarterbacks in the NFL who fit that description, along with Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes.

Cowherd also said that because of Rodgers’ special abilities, he can sometimes be difficult to deal with, but the Packers are willing to overlook it since he is so unique.

This year, Rodgers is having another routinely great season, passing for 2,878 yards, 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions in 11 games. The 9-3 Packers are firmly in the hunt for the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed entering the home stretch.