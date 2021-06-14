As the Aaron Rodgers drama with the Green Bay Packers continues into the umpteenth week, Colin Cowherd remains convinced that the two sides will make up – at least for a little bit.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd gave his predictions on Packers president Mark Murphy and Rodgers might say in a press release upon his return. Cowherd noted that he’d prefer the Packers just “ripped the band-aid off,” but believes the Packers will be more diplomatic in their language.

“We’ve done a poor job of communicating with Aaron,” the Packers say in Cowherd’s statement. “He’s the face of our franchise and the MVP of the league and deserves a certain level of transparency and respect we have failed him in that regard. We’ve had some earnest conversations over the last couple of weeks and could not be excited for our future together.”

It’s a very diplomatic statement and with a few exceptions probably similar to what Murphy and the Packers might say. His statement from Aaron Rodgers is probably more accurate:

“The media made this a bigger deal than it was,” Rodgers says in Cowherd’s statement. “I went to Hawai’i and enjoyed my offseason, like all NFL players do. I know the Packers are committed to winning and so am I. Over the last month we sat down and ironed out our small differences. In looking forward to getting back out on the field with my teammates, making another deep playoff run, and bringing another Super Bowl to Green Bay.”

That’s not half bad. Cowherd has definitely read enough PR statements to predict what a statement might look like.

The Green Bay Packers have remained adamant that they will not trade Rodgers, and Rodgers has 35 million reasons not to hold out.

It might not end up being verbatim, but sooner or later somebody is going to make a statement that puts all of this to rest.