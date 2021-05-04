Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in a difficult situation after information was made public last week that Aaron Rodgers wants out of the organization. The news revealed that lingering tensions remain from when the franchise traded up and drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Packers selection surprised the rest of the league. At the time, Rodgers had yet to turn 37 and had just led Green Bay to an NFC Championship. Even so, the Packers wanted to prepare for a future after their MVP-caliber quarterback retired and took the rookie Love out of Utah State.

Since that pick, Rodgers led Green Bay back to the NFC Championship and put together one of his best seasons as a pro. He won the 2020 MVP Award after throwing for nearly 4,300 yards and 48 touchdowns.

But his relationship with the Packers continued to deteriorate, ultimately leading to last week’s report that he wants out. Without a reworked contract or additional pass-catching help, many wonder if Rodgers and the organization will be able to mend their relationship.

For Colin Cowherd, the answer is simple: no. The FOX Sports host maintains that the trust that Rodgers once had in the Packers has now been lost.

“Aaron Rodgers will never unsee the Jordan Love pick. The trust has been lost…” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on Tuesday. “You’re not winning a Super Bowl with this level of animosity.”

Cowherd went on to compare Rodgers’ situation with the Packers to other quarterback-team break-ups in recent memory, including the Rams and Jared Goff as well as Carson Wentz and the Eagles. In each instance, he showed why broken trust was the issue before explaining why that’s the case in Green Bay.

“Aaron in Green Bay is done. It’s done. He’ll never unsee Jordan Love,” Cowherd continued. “… it’s over. Just rip the band-aid off, it’s so much easier.”

Already, Rodgers has been connected to a handful of other NFL franchises that might be interested in trading for him. First, the Packers will need to make him available, which hasn’t been the case so far.

Whatever the outcome might be, its looks like NFL fans could be in store for at least one more major league shake-up before next fall.