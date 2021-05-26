Colin Cowherd Has 1 Simple Suggestion For The Packers

The staredown between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers has gone on for what seems like months now – and Colin Cowherd has had enough.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that the Packers need to stop standing on ceremonies and just give Rodgers what he wants to come back. He said that the Packers don’t need to stick with the way they usually do things just to avoid “setting a precedent.”

“Give Aaron Rodgers what he wants,” Cowherd said bluntly. “Just pony it up.”

Of course, Cowherd’s suggestion doesn’t necessarily account for Rodgers’ alleged demand to have GM Brian Gutekunst fired. But if money is the main factor, Rodgers has pretty much proven that he’s worth every penny and then some.

@ColinCowherd on comments from Alex Smith regarding Green Bay's treatment of Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/m4uQuYbYCz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 26, 2021

Aaron Rodgers was voted the NFL MVP for the third time after leading the NFL with a career-high 48 touchdowns. He led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row. But they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following the lost, Rodgers appeared unsure about his future with the team. In the weeks and months that followed, rumors began to circulate just how bad the situation in Green Bay was.

Right before the 2021 NFL Draft, reports emerged that the Packers were on the verge of trading Rodgers. But nothing ever came of that.

Rodgers has not reported to the Packers for OTAs since then.

Will Rodgers return to the Packers, or is the relationship irreparably damaged?