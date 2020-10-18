Colin Cowherd Has A Harsh Message For The Packers Today

If Colin Cowherd’s latest assessment of the Packers is accurate, it should concern some Green Bay fans.

After jumping out to a 10-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the wheels fell off for the Packers. They haven’t scored a point since and trail the Bucs 38-10 late in the fourth quarter.

This performance didn’t resemble anything Green Bay put on tape during the first four weeks, when they rolled through the Vikings, Lions, Saints and Falcons. Today was the team’s second test against a legitimate opponent–New Orleans was the first–and they did not come close to passing.

That’s what Cowherd expressed on Twitter a short time ago. The FOX Sports host named Green Bay one of his eight Super Bowl contenders this week, but said today’s effort was frighteningly similar to what the team turned in against marquee foes last season.

“The 2020 Packers, at least today, are starting to look like the 2019 Packers when faced w a tough, physical opponent,” Cowherd tweeted. “Pushed around. Not up for the fight. I mean, no other way to put it, this is an ass kicking.”

The 2020 Packers, at least today, are starting to look like the 2019 Packers when faced w a tough, physical opponent. Pushed around. Not up for the fight. I mean, no other way to put it, this is an ass kicking. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 18, 2020

Despite being 13-3 in the regular season and earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Packers seemed to have something missing heading into the playoffs last year. They made it to the NFC title game, but were promptly destroyed there by the 49ers.

Even with Cowherd’s concerns, there is no reason to panic. Green Bay’s roster is still well-stocked and their schedule is relatively over the next five weeks.

Also, this was by far Aaron Rodgers’ worst game of the year so far, and he won’t play like this consistently. The Packers should be fine in the long run.