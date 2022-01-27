Colin Cowherd Has Blockbuster Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is uncertain to say the least. During a recent episode of the “Colin Cowherd Podcast,” the FOX Sports personality shared his latest trade proposal.

Cowherd believes the Packers should consider a blockbuster trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Tom Brady possibly retiring this offseason, Tampa Bay needs a star quarterback.

In this hypothetical scenario, Cowherd has the Buccaneers sending players and picks to the Packers for Rodgers.

“Tom Brady retires in two weeks. Aaron Rodgers says ‘I want out.’ So Davante Adams is out. Aaron agrees to Tampa. Green Bay says, ‘I want Mike Evans. We’re not losing Davante and getting nobody in return.’ Tampa needs to cut money. The Packers get Mike Evans and JPP, which is about $30 million of salary, and two first-round picks,” Cowherd said.

Here’s the full proposal from Cowherd:

This seems a bit too bold, but it’s an interesting idea nonetheless.

If Rodgers does want out of Green Bay, the front office may try to move him out of the conference. Teams like the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers make a lot of sense for him.

Do you think this Aaron Rodgers trade would work?