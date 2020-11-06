The Green Bay Packers are fresh off a dominant win over the San Francisco 49ers, but Colin Cowherd wants Packers fans to settle down and stop celebrating.

The 49ers have been a thorn in the Packers’ side for over a year now. San Francisco walloped Green Bay by a combined score of 74-28 in last season’s regular-season meeting and NFC Championship. It’s safe to assume revenge was on the mind for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Thursday night.

Green Bay avenged its 49ers’ woes during this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. Rodgers and the Packers offense was unstoppable, putting up 34 points against an injury-riddle San Francisco defense. Green Bay’s defense also had a good night, holding the 49ers to just three points in the first three quarters before allow two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

There’s no reason Packers fans shouldn’t be celebrating the team’s win Thursday night. But Cowherd thinks those same fans need to come back to reality. He also went as far as to compare Packers fans to Browns fans.

“Green Bay likes talking,” Cowherd said on Friday. “They’re like Browns fans. They’re Browns fans with a better pedigree. . . . Last night proved nothing. This has become a franchise that looks beautiful in the summer, beautiful in camp, beautiful in early fall. . . . I’ve seen this before.”

"I didn't learn a thing about Green Bay… Packers fans are becoming Cleveland Browns fans. They get amnesia."@ColinCowherd reacts to Green Bay's win over San Francisco: pic.twitter.com/W11gUENDQT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 6, 2020

Ouch. Packers fans may not be watching Colin Cowherd’s show all that much anymore.

Fans have every reason to celebrate the Packers’ win on Thursday night. But there isn’t all that much to brag about after beating a 49ers team that has the longest injury list in the NFL, and it’s not all that close.

The Packers have every opportunity to prove Cowherd wrong in coming months.