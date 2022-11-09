Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Quarterback Suggestion For Packers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

This season has been quite disappointing for the Packers. They have a 3-6 record heading into Week 10 of the regular season.

To make matters worse, Green Bay's schedule won't get any easier. The Packers are set to face the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles over the next three games.

If the Packers' losing streak lingers for a few more weeks, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd believes they should bench Aaron Rodgers so they can see what they have in Jordan Love.

"It's not about moving off Aaron," Cowherd said. "It's about sitting Aaron for a brief time and seeing what you've got with the kid. You and I know there a lot of desperate teams every year that will consider moving off a quarterback. They want to see what they have in Jordan Love."

Cowherd isn't the first person who has made this suggestion. ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum said roughly the same thing.

Love has appeared in eight career games, completing 59.2 percent of his pass attempts for 484 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Considering Love is already in the third year of his rookie contract, the Packers will need to find out soon if he can be a franchise quarterback.