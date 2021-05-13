Colin Cowherd Has Suggestion For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Will Aaron Rodgers stay or will he go? That’s the question every NFL analyst has been trying to answer for the past few weeks.

The first report that detailed Rodgers’ fractured relationship with the Packers came out on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, there have been countless rumors involving Rodgers and what the future may have in store for him.

While it’s possible that Rodgers’ career in Green Bay could come to an end this offseason, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd doesn’t think that’ll happen. He explained why during this Thursday’s edition of The Herd.

“Aaron is trapped,” Cowherd said. “I’m more a rip-the-bandaid-off guy. If someone doesn’t want to be with me, I’m out. But Aaron is trapped. Green Bay owns his rights for three years. Where is he going to go?”

At the end of the day, Cowherd believes the best-case scenario for both sides is that Rodgers remains in Green Bay for the 2021 season.

“There’s no incentive to trade him. You have his rights and you’ve been to back-to-back NFC Championships. Three of Aaron’s friends are all using the same exact word: fixable.”

"Aaron Rodgers is trapped. Green Bay owns his rights for 3 years. Where is he going to go?"@ColinCowherd looks at the Packers schedule and makes his case for Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay: pic.twitter.com/dQHHEnps4z — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 13, 2021

Cowherd did bring up a good point about Rodgers’ friends taking a cautiously optimistic approach to this situation. Former Packers fullback John Kuhn recently said this tricky situation involving the three-time MVP can be fixed.

“Aaron and I are friends. We spent a decade of our lives together in the same meeting rooms, on the same practice field,” Kuhn said. “So we do talk. And quite frankly this is something that I believe is fixable.”

Rodgers will remain in the headlines until this situation gets sorted out.