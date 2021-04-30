Colin Cowherd Makes Bold Claim About Bears, Packers After Last Night

For the past three decades, the Green Bay Packers have been led by two superstar quarterbacks in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, have struggled to find a reliable option under center.

Chicago has tried out Jay Cutler, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Josh McCown and Mitch Trubisky at quarterback over the last decade alone. None of those options were successful except for Cutler, but his relationship with the franchise ended on shaky terms.

That being said, the Bears made a huge splash on Thursday night by moving up nine spots in the draft so they can select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. He may not start at all this season, but he gives the team a potential-packed option at the most important position in football.

While the mood in Chicago this afternoon is overwhelming positive, the same cannot be said for Green Bay. The latest trade rumors involving Rodgers have cast a dark cloud over the franchise.

In fact, FS1’s Colin Cowherd believes the Bears may actually be in a better spot at quarterback than the Packers as of today.

“For the first time in the history of the NFL, the Chicago Bears feel better about their quarterback than the Packers do,” Cowherd said. “Nobody knows how Aaron in Green Bay is going to end. In Chicago today, there is hope and optimism.”

"For the first time in the history of the NFL, the Chicago Bears feel better about their quarterback than the Packers do." — @ColinCowherd on Bears trading up for Justin Fields: pic.twitter.com/57luzSSu6E — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 30, 2021

If the Packers move on from Rodgers, they do have an intriguing option in Jordan Love. However, there’s no guarantee that he’s ready to start Week 1.

The best-case scenario for Green Bay is that it works out its issues with Rodgers. If not, Chicago might actually have the upper hand in the division.