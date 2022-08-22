Colin Cowherd Makes His Opinion On Jordan Love Very Clear

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jordan Love is entering his third NFL season and has only played in six regular season games with one start.

However, that sample size plus what Love has done in two preseason games this summer is already enough for FS1's Colin Cowherd to declare the 2020 first-rounder a failed pick.

"The verdict is in. The people in the Midwest are nice. I'm going to be not so nice. Jordan Love is a bust," Cowherd said on "The Herd" on Monday. "He leads the NFL in preseason picks. Third year, no growth.

"If I have to hear again 'the numbers don't tell the story,' yeah they kind of do. Fifty percent completion percentage in practice or against second-team defenses. Well, he didn't play a lot in college. Kyler Murray played a year in college. Jordan Love played parts of three years in college. Talent rises quickly. It's easy to spot."

Love started and saw extensive playing time in Friday night's 20-10 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints. His stat line was pedestrian--12-of-24 passing, 113 yards, one touchdown--but Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur came away impressed.

"I know the numbers don't necessarily reflect probably how I feel," LaFleur said. "He stood in the pocket and was throwing on rhythm. Unfortunately again we had too many drops.

"He was decisive. I think that's the big thing from him. I see a much more decisive player out there. I think that's going to lead to a much more effective player."

LaFleur also said that Love is "light years" ahead of where he was at this time last year. While we don't have a definitive answer yet on how Love's pro career will turn out, clearly his coach feels differently about him than Colin Cowherd does.