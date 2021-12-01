Colin Cowherd Names 1 Team To Watch For Aaron Rodgers

There’s still the possibility that Aaron Rodgers might want to leave Green Bay this offseason. If he does, Colin Cowherd has his eyes on one AFC team.

On “The Herd” today, Cowherd suggested that if Rodgers decides he’s done with the Packers, a move to the Pittsburgh Steelers makes sense.

“Pittsburgh is obviously a great landing spot,” Cowherd said. “You get that great defense, because Pittsburgh does defense and wide receivers as well as anybody. They’ve rebuilt their O-line, and they have a star running back.”

The Steelers currently have Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, but he’s likely in his last season with the team. Beyond that, there is no clear-cut succession plan.

.@ColinCowherd will say it again… "Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Keep your eyes on it." pic.twitter.com/vCnZGilb3L — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 1, 2021

Cowherd is not the first person to link Rodgers to the Steelers. It all started back in late September, when Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and praised the city of Pittsburgh and head coach Mike Tomlin.

The three-time MVP would later try to downplay his comments, though by that point it was too late.

“I’m just speaking the truth [about Tomlin],” Rodgers said the following week. “Ask me a question about Mike Tomlin…I’m going to tell you how I feel about Mike Tomlin. If you want to take that and run with it and say I’m angling for my next team or something, I’m not. I’m just answering questions about my respect for Mike.”

Wherever Rodgers winds up playing in 2022, he’s got a little while before he has to make that decision. In the meantime, he will look to lead the 9-3 Packers to the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs.