Colin Cowherd Names Packers’ Biggest Flaw Heading Into Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers have looked dominant at times this season, but Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd isn’t so sure they’ll be able to dismantle teams in the playoffs. On Monday’s episode of The Herd, he explained why he’s worried about the Packers.

Cowherd pointed out that Green Bay has really struggled this season when it comes to stopping the run. This past Saturday, the Packers gave up 219 rushing yards to the Cleveland Browns.

Not only does Cowherd believe the Packers’ run defense is their biggest flaw at the moment, he thinks it’s a problem that cannot be solved this season.

“They are 31st in yards allowed per carry. They are going to get absolutely controlled by San Francisco if they meet them in the playoffs,” Cowherd said. “Cleveland got seven or eight yards every time they wanted to. They ran at will on Green Bay any time they wanted to – screens, anything to the running backs worked. When I look at Green Bay, I wouldn’t even classify this as kryptonite. It is an unsolvable issue.”

When the playoffs come around, the Packers will most likely take on teams with strong running games, such as the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

If the Packers want to make a Super Bowl run, they can’t let their opponents control the clock. That being said, there’s a chance that’ll happen in January.

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Packers’ defensive line needs to prove to its doubters that it can control the line of scrimmage.

The Packers will take on the Vikings this Sunday in what should be an entertaining matchup.